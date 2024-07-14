Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 871,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

