Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $135,347,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,338,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 462,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

