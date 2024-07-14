Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. 2,431,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

