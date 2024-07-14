Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.72 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.07.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

