Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

ES stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 2,294,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

