Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 1,959,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.