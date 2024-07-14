Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.91. 179,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,425. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $246.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.73.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

