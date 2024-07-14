Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

EW traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.