Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $295.02. 140,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

