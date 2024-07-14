Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,527 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE MHK traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 833,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,672. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

