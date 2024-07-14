Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 84,479 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

