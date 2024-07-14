Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 217,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $84.86. 1,952,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

