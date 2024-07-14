Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INVE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of INVE opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $76,732.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at $76,732.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $38,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,939 shares in the company, valued at $866,047.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at $76,732.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,166 shares of company stock valued at $260,522. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Identiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

