Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.50. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 12,259 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Ideal Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 3,560.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

