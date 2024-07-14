ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of ICON Public worth $63,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.03. 453,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.78 and a 200-day moving average of $305.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

ICON Public Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

