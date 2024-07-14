i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.34 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current year.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
