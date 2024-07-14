Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.32.

NYSE HPP opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

