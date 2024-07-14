Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.78. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,252.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,417. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $4,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,143.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.