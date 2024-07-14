Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.99

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.99 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.92). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.92), with a volume of 38,709 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.
In other news, insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total value of £402,247.46 ($515,239.48). 15.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
