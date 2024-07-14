Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

