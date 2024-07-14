Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $258.49. 578,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.73. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

