Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,225,000 after buying an additional 45,318 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.34. 1,303,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $186.52 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

