Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $106.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

