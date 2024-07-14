Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.33. 1,032,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $308.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.