Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.57.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.74. 839,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $496.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

