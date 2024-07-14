Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 219,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 257,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 836,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,214. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

