Horizen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69.69 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $177.52 million and $69.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $11.67 or 0.00019418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,208,919 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

