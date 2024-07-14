Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Honda Motor Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Honda Motor
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
