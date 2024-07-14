Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

