Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $6,312,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.69. 1,694,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

