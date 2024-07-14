Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SMCO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.

About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

