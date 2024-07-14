Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $76.00. 11,099,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

