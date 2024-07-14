Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,049,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.