Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,772,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,740,906.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

PBF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

