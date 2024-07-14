Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

