Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $401,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 11,862,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

