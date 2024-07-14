Highland Capital Management LLC Has $890,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 413.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 8,102,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

