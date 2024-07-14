Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $38.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,920.83. The stock had a trading volume of 110,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,951. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,872.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,880.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

