Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE:AB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 253,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 121.16%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.