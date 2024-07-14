Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,865 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in SEA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SEA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 96,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. 2,650,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.60 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

