Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 366 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,509,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 80,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Snowflake by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after buying an additional 623,277 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,103,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.