Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $1,131,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 177.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 217,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.86. 1,952,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

