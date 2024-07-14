Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,167. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.