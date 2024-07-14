Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,664 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after buying an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 281,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

