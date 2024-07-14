Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.17. 26,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,589. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.4204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

