Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,766 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Knowles worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after buying an additional 419,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,436,000 after buying an additional 904,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $10,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 524,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

