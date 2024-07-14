Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,039 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

SPB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.18. 358,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,996. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

