Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,094 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.17% of Envela worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 22,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,120. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.14. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

