Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HCTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 53,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,062. Healthcare Triangle has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 307.58% and a negative net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

