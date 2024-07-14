Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $179.96

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.96 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.75). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.82), with a volume of 104,172 shares.

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £114.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.77.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

