Head-To-Head Contrast: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $69.21 million 5.41 -$60.40 million ($0.25) -5.86 Atomera $568,000.00 196.92 -$19.79 million ($0.78) -5.33

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -64.15% -268.19% -97.51% Atomera N/A -98.86% -77.76%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Netlist and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Netlist has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Netlist and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atomera beats Netlist on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

